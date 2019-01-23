Speech to Text for New Austin Police Chief

next month á austin's police chief brian krueger will be enjoying his retirement... and as he gets ready to step down... we're getting to know the man who will fill his shoes. kimt news 3's annalise johnson caught up with the incoming and exiting austin police chiefs and has more.xxx captain dave mckichan á austin police department's current second in command á was appointed the next police chief just last night by city council. "i started with the austin police department in 1997." a more than 20 year career with austin pád led captain dave mckichan to his next role á chief of police á replacing current chief brian krueger. "sad to see him go because i have enjoyed working with him so much but it's also exciting to be able to take the lead for our agency." krueger has served as chief since 2010 á and will retire next month á hoping to spend more time with his grandkids á who are now older than this picture depicts. "it's bittersweet. i really enjoy my job but obviously it comes to a point where a 35 year career in law enforcement i think is a good career. i never imagined the day i started that i would be ending as chief." chief krueger sings his praises for the man taking over his role. "very deserving, he's very well respected within our department as well as the community so i couldn't be happier with the decision and the city of austin as they're getting a great new chief of police." captain mckichan says that when he steps into the chief position á he plans to continue to build upon the work chief krueger began á as they share similar beliefs on how to best keep the city of austin safe. "taking your time to research things thoroughly before you take action or before you move. we share a similar philosophy on how to even if you take some criminal action, we want to treat people fairly, treat them with respect." captain mckichan will officially become the next police chief on february 21st, the day after current chief krueger's retirement date. in austin, annalise johnson, kimt news 3. the two other people considered for the position were todd clennon and dustin wollenburg.///