Speech to Text for Could north Iowa benefit from a warming center?

sara./// it's an issue that can be found in every community á homelessness. and our area is no exception á including in mason city. with dangerously cold temperatures on the way á we wanted to know what resources are available in north iowa for those in need. kimt news 3's alex jirgens spent the day talking with those who know all to well how difficult it can be to find a place to stay once winter hits. he joins us live at the northern lights men's shelter. alex?xxx amy and katie á the shelter here and the women's shelter have both experienced an increase in people coming in to find refuge from the cold. but because of capacity limits á right now á there is a growing need for an additional warming shelter.xxx mike armijo has recently found a permanent place to live á but for about 3 years á he moved around to different shelters á including the men's shelter. "i see that there's a struggle. it's a big a struggle just to keep warm." he knows what it's like to deal with the elements á not just in the winter á but also year round. "in salem, in oregon, it rains a lot, and it's cold rain, and they do have their winter time. but people survive, and people make it, and there are people that don't make it. they freeze." robi meyer has found permanent housing as well á but also moved around to different shelters in iowa. "you don't know it so much until the winter time. and that's when you start to notice it." while they're not allowed to have extra people to bunk with them due to housing agreements á armijo and meyer would be willing to lend a helping hand. "whatever it takes to keep people off the street, anything we can do to help, let's try to do the best we i spoke with jeannie kingery á the executive director of the northern lights alliance for the homeless. they are talking about opening a permanent warming shelter á but location á staffing and financing are challenges to the plan. however á she is encouraging those who need a place to keep warm to come to the shelter á as they have sleeping bags on hand if beds are occupied. live in mason city á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// thank you alex. the salvation army of mason city tried to open a warming shelter in the past á but low occupancy led it to be