Former Cerro Gordo County Auditor to retire

company./// he served north iowans for 25 years as the cerro gordo county auditor... and now after spending a year in the secretary of state's office á ken kline is retiring. kimt news 3's katie huinker talked with kline today. she's in our mason city newsroom á katie what does he have to say? xxx amy á he's a modest man but as he retires ken kline is leaving behind quite an impact when it comes to voter access and security on the local and state levels. maybe his most noteworthy accomplishmen t is developing the nationally recognized "precinct atlas" during his time in mason city. that program takes iowa's complex voting laws into account and streamlines the process for precinct officials and voters. it's now used by at least 77 counties in the state. it's a legacy kline says he's proud to leave behind. it provided consistent treatment for voters whether they are voting in a particular precinct or county they were treated exactly the same and they were treated correctly under iowa law. his year in des moines was a busy one as well with the general election, creating award winning voter iád and election audit training materials, bolstering voter cyber security, and putting new voter iád laws into place. as for what he is going to do in retirement á kline hopes to exercise more, travel with his wife and finally complete his "honeyádo" list around the house. in the mason city newsroom, katie huinker, kimt news 3./// thank you katie. as for who will replace kline at the state level... secretary of state paul pate is announcing heidi burhans will serve as administrator of elections. she takes over on february first.///