Sprinkler pipes burst in Kahler Grand Hotel

After a fire alarm goes off, it is protocol to evacuate guests until it can be determined that there is no threat of a fire inside the building.

Posted: Wed Jan 23 15:44:10 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 23 15:44:11 PST 2019
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

sara./// it's back to business at the kahler grand hotel. that's right... last night the rochester fire department was called to the hotel after their sprinkler system dumped standing water inside the building. today we are learning more about the incident. kimt news 3's jeremiah wilcox went to the hotel to find out what happened.xxx the cold temperatures we are experiencing is having an impact on everything. here at the kahler hotel the cold caused pipes to burst and where i'm standing was about one to two inches of water and the pipes bursting had guest temporarily out of their rooms. all that's left today is a wet floor sign... as hotel maintiance crews are busy today fixing the broken pipe. the storage room became too cold and the sprinkler burst. no guest rooms were affected and fire crews and hotel staff quickly cleaned up the standing water. guest were called back into their rooms after an hour. this is the storage room where water came out last night and representative s at the hotel tell me they are looking into adding a heater to the storage room. reporting in rochester, jeremiah wilcox, kimt news 3. /// thank you jeremiah. hotel staff says once a fire alarm goes off á it is protocol to have guests leave their rooms until the building is checked for
