Flooding at iconic Rochester hotel

Sprinkler system went off Tuesday night.

Posted: Wed Jan 23 06:13:19 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 23 06:13:19 PST 2019
Posted By: Jared Patterson

new this morning... rochester's most iconic hotel is cleaning up today after its sprinkler system goes off! take a look... water covered the basement of the historic kahler grand hotel last night. fire crews responded around 10 last night. when they got there, they found the sprinkler system spraying water. firefighters helped clean up a bit, but as of now, they still aren't sure what caused the sprinklers to go off. no word yet on how much damage was we're continuing to follow the fate
Brutally cold air is on the way.
