Speech to Text for StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast: Bitter cold temps on the way

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

libby. brandon, what are you tracking? (((weather at wall((( snow showers are moving through the southeastern portion of the viewing area this morning. some slick spots may exist in that area this morning. skies become partly sunny today with highs in the middle to upper teens. temperature trend will be flipped tonight and thursday as temperatures fall to near 8 this evening and rise throughout the night to the middle teens. then, a strong cold front pushes through bringing northwest winds to 30 mph (gusts higher) and dropping our temperatures throughout thursday. wind chills cold be as low as á30 degrees thursday. lows fall to near 16 below with wind chills á30 to á40 below. this is very dangerous and we will likely see wind chill advisories posted. temps struggle to reach 0 on friday with lows subzero for most of the weekend and into next week. we may even see near record cold by the middle of next week. in terms of snow chances, a few flurries are possible tonight, friday and saturday with our best chance at sun coming on a cold thursday. our next potentially large system will be on sunday and monday. today: early am snow southeast/bec oming partly sunny. highs: middle to upper teens. winds: northwest becoming southwest at 6 to 12 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy/few flurries possible/patchy blowing snow. lows: upper single digits and rising. winds: northwest becoming southwest at 15 to 25 mph. gusts near 35mph. thursday: partly cloudy/patchy thanks brandon.