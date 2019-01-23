Clear
Rochester City Council to talk policing downtown

Posted: Wed Jan 23 05:02:17 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 23 05:02:17 PST 2019
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

happening today.. keeping lateá night downtown rochester safe as the city grows... that's what city council members will talk about tonight. kimt news three's annalisa looked into what changes could be happening and joins us now from downtown. live good morning annalisa. tyler and arielle á city council is talking increasing policing in this downtown area to keep the area safe as it becomes more active with more people moving to town. the city is looking into using what's called the "fargo model"... where if someone is causing problems downtown, police can track the last place they got served alcohol. it would also create tresspass areas, where there people causing problems can't come to a certain part of downtown, or will get a tresspassing citation. john krusel owns an antique store in downtown rochester and has had 2 windows broken in 3 years, after a rowdy weekend downtown. as one of the few retail spots left in a baráheavy area, he's happy the city is taking action, but says it's we are tired of being taken advantage of by having to pick up, clean up vomit, glasses, straws. there are people in the alleys that defecate. there is a lack of oversight. this change in patroling downtown is in the very( infant stages. all that's happening tonight á city council is asking city administration to look into how feasible this model would be for rochester. but a councilmember tells me if it is possible, they hope to implement it as and in the next couple minutes we'll look at how the city plans to fund having more officers patrolling.
