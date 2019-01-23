Clear
The future of Rochester's iconic corn water tower still up in the air

Posted: Wed Jan 23 03:44:02 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 23 03:44:03 PST 2019
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

we're continuing to follow the fate of the iconic corn water tower in rochester. seneca foods which owns the tower wants to tear it down but after outcry from the community á the company is now leaving it up to the city to decide whether they want to save it by moving it off their property. kimt news three's deedee stiepan joins us live with new developments it's up to the rochester heritage preservation commission to decide the fate of the corn cob tower. last night the hápác met and decided to add it to their list of potential landmark properties. that means they will establish solid criteria á and gather more information to see if the corn tower makes the cut to become a historic landmark. one rochester resident at the meeting made a passionate case for why "if you've ever been to rochester, the familiar touch is the corn tower. everybody knows the corn tower is here. it's a comfort to people that have moved away and come back that it's still here." the hápác will likely make a decision soon á earlier this month we told you seneca foods sent a letter to the city offering to donate the corn tower (if the city would cover the cost the hpc also moved the olmsted county bank and trust company to their list of potential landmarks.
