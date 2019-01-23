Clear
Preventing frozen pipes

Posted: Tue Jan 22 22:24:59 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 22 22:25:00 PST 2019
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

damage and with those colder temps expected to hit later this week... you may want to start ensuring your pipes don't freeze. káiámát news three's á kaleb gillock á joins us live in mason city with the precautions homeowners can take á kaleb??? live hey thanks katie and george á i'm here in mason city outside of the yonkers building where those pipes burst earlier this evening. i've spent the evening talking with locals about how they prevent situations like this from happening in their own homes.xxx ice scraping while the cold á wintry weather has settled into the area á locals are now worrying about forzen pipelines. under a trailer house or a drain that goes into an exterior wall... that can freeze up easily. so what kind of precautions should you be taking to ensure your pipes don't freeze or burst? in a situation sometimes under sinks you'll see that people will open the cabinet doors, one of the other things people will do is um leave a now i did speak with a local plumber who said these guys are doing it right á leave a slow stream of water running á leave the cupboards open á and even invest in some pipe insulation. live in mason city á kaleb gillock á káiámát news 3. katie and george... continuing coverage thank you
Despite a southward tracking system, snow chances linger into the night.
Community Events