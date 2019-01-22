Speech to Text for Keeping the runways clear

it's fair share of snow removal this weekend... when you think of the people who plow snow and de ice... who do you think of? maybe the minnesota department of transportatio n á or even the city... but what about the people who keep the runways safe at airports? kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan took to the runways today and joins us live at the rochester international airport now... brooke á what did you find out? "the condition codes are still 3 3 3 and we'll be vacating momentarily." in this profession, communication. .. "copy that, thank you." is... "copy that." key. "airport 11 all equipment is off and holding short 1á3." the tower communicates to the supervisor about incoming and outgoing flights "10á4 to 11 on the runway 16 minutes out. copy that." and the supervisor to the other drivers on the runway about how much time they have left before a plane will take over the pavement. "11 to all brooms. hold short at alpha 1" the difference between clearing highways and airplane runways lies both in the chemicals used and the ways the roads are tested. this tire lowers to the pavement as the supervisor follows his plows and blowers measuring how much ice and snow is on the ground... then all of this data is reported to the tower who communicates that with the incoming and outgoing pilots. "tower this is airport 11. runway is still 333 runway 100% ice chemically treated 120 feet." and while the tower can ask the workers to get off the runway, ultimately reed says its all about the condition of the pavement. "hey tower, give me a few minutes to push the contaminent over further to make it safer for the aircraft that way they're safer and we can still get them out relatively close to their departure time." because while communication may be key here, safety is the number one priority. "if my family was on there, i'd want to make sure it there is someone looking over the runways 24á 7 to be sure they're always in good condition for incoming and outgoing flights. reporting live in rochester, brooke mckivergan kimt news 3./// thank you brooke. and those with the operations crew hope that next time your flight is a tad delayed due to snow or ice on the runways... you'll be a little more understanding. ///