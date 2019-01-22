Speech to Text for Catholic community conversation

in november... kimt reported the diocese of winonaá rochester would file for chapter 11 bankruptcy after facing 121 claims of child sexual abuse by clergy. we're continuing to follow the fallout... and tonight áá a priest from the diocese is speaking out about the sex abuse crisis. kimt news 3's isabella basco learned how the catholic community is moving forward after scandal. st. john's is just one parish that falls under the diocese of winonaá rochester... father jason kern is the vocations director for the diocese á and tells me the church will not fall flat after all the scandals that have rocked the catholic church. in need of healing." kern is right up front that the claims have hurt him too. "i suffer with them in this. it's been difficult, all of the allegations and working through these things for what feels like way too long." selina leang is active in the church and supports the diocese's move to file for bankruptcy. "as practicing catholics we have to hold our bishops, our priests, everyone in the diocese to be accountable for their actions as well and continue to pray for them. they are our shepherds." leang stood by her church throughout the scandal. for this parishoner, it has always been about faith. "you can't just run away because something goes bad, something goes wrong, that's an easy way out for a lot of people. i know that's harsh but it's so true, people leave so many things but when you stand strong and you know what you are fighting for is for a good cause and that's what makes it worthwhile." father kern tells me the lawyers and insurance companies are still going through the process of bankruptcy and he has no specific timelines as of now. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. the pending claims of sexual abuse the diocese is facing happened between 1960 and 1986.