Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Affordable Housing and the Government Shutdown
There could be negative impacts if the shutdown lasts until after March
Posted: Tue Jan 22 17:15:48 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 22 17:15:48 PST 2019
Posted By: Jenna Richardson
Mason City
Overcast
18°
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 5°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
16°
Hi: 21° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 6°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
19°
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 9°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
19°
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 7°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
16°
Hi: 19° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 3°
More Weather
Despite a southward tracking system, snow chances linger into the night.
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
The latest: Most Winter Storm Warnings canceled; Winter Weather Advisories still in place for some
Stay in the know: Here's a look at the latest road conditions with live DOT cameras
Update: Winter Storm Warning expanded in viewing area
Tow bans in effect for some NE Iowa counties
Man suffers accidental gunshot wound
Probation for shooting at a school bus
Authorities: Man, child died after vehicle broke through ice in NW Iowa
UPDATE: Iowa's 'fetal heartbeat' bill struck down by judge
Two arrested after Worth County search
300th Sukup silo home built in Haiti
Latest Video
Affordable Housing and the Government Shutdown
North Iowa Bulls' Poczos recalled to NAHL club
North Iowa Bulls' Poczos recalled to NAHL
Tuesday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast
NIACC's Willems named ICCAC Player of the Week
North Iowa Bulls' Poczos recalled to NAHL team
Southern Minnesotans hit the slopes during winter storm
US Sen. Grassley says he doesn't support transgender military ban
Essential oils being used at Mayo Clinic
Winterizing your vehicle
Community Events