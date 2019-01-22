Clear
North Iowa Bulls' Poczos recalled to NAHL

The Austin native has been stellar in his time with North Iowa and is moving up the hockey ranks.

Posted: Tue Jan 22 17:07:12 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 22 17:07:12 PST 2019
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

austin native and north iowa bulls goalie connor pohá zoes has been called up to the lone star brahmas in the náaáhál, the club announced today. this marks the second time poh zoes has been called up, the first time was an emergency basis with the sioux falls musketeers. the goalie has been solid for north iowa this season. in 10 games played he holds a 2.22 goals against average and holds
Despite a southward tracking system, snow chances linger into the night.
