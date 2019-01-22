Clear
Tuesday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast

Posted: Tue Jan 22 16:49:56 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 22 16:49:56 PST 2019
Posted By: Sara Knox

cold now... you should mentally prepare yourself for what's to come... maybe consider hibernating till april... blistering cold temperatures are set to blanket the area. kimt storm team three meteorologist sara knox joins us .... sara what are most of the most of the area has been downgraded to a winter weather advisory due to the main system tracking more southward than originally forecast. this has shifted snow total bands immensely, with the heaviest band now southeast of the area, and most of us looking to finish off the snow event with a fresh 1á 3". despite the lowered snow totals, roadways are still in poor condition which will play a big role in your
Mason City
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 5°
Albert Lea
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 3°
Despite a southward tracking system, snow chances linger into the night.
