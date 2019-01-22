Clear
NIACC's Willems named ICCAC Player of the Week

The freshman is 10th in the NJCAA Division II with 22.5 PPG.

Posted: Tue Jan 22 16:47:50 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 22 16:47:50 PST 2019
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

NIACC's Willems named ICCAC Player of the Week

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a 7á1 record./// more accolades in north iowa, the scoring machine herslef mandy willems has been named the iácácáaác women's basketball player of the week for the second time this season. the freshman trojan has scored more than 20 points in her last three games and ranks 10th in all of njcaa division 2 with a 22.5 points per game average this season. willems also holds the highest free throw percentage and has made the most three point baskets
