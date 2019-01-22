Speech to Text for NIACC's Willems named ICCAC Player of the Week

a 7á1 record./// more accolades in north iowa, the scoring machine herslef mandy willems has been named the iácácáaác women's basketball player of the week for the second time this season. the freshman trojan has scored more than 20 points in her last three games and ranks 10th in all of njcaa division 2 with a 22.5 points per game average this season. willems also holds the highest free throw percentage and has made the most three point baskets