Speech to Text for Southern Minnesotans hit the slopes during winter storm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

out and play in the snow. residents in rochester grabbed their snow shoes or boots and brought out the skiis to the quarry hill nature center. about a dozen of skiers from around the area took to the slopes today and the skiers ranged from beginners, to experts training for the birkebeiner. the slopes are maintained and groomed by the rochester active sports club and features 12 kilometers of snow covered trail to work with. mounif elá youssef is originally from syria as has become an avid cross country skier since moving to minnesota. he said he skies there nearly "well i'm off today so any opportunity that comes my way for skiing i'll go ahead and do it. if there is snow here i'll not go anywhere. i'll do it every chance i get, i usually will go two, three days in a row and take a day break after that."