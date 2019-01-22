Speech to Text for US Sen. Grassley says he doesn't support transgender military ban

grassley in n iowa-stngr-2 iowa's senior u-s senator chuck grassley made a few stops in north iowa today as part of his town hall tour. kimt news 3's alex jirgens caught up with the senator - where he toured wood harbor.xxx grassley in n iowa-pkgll-1 lowerthird2line:sen. grassley visits north iowa kimt news 3 the senator got a tour of wood harbor custom cabinetry this morning, meeting with employees. grassley enjoys visiting his constituents. lowerthird2line:us sen. chuck grassley (r) iowa "it's very essential to make representative government work. those of us elected must discuss those with our constituents, both face to face and answering their email." lowerthirdcourtesy:file sen. grassley visits north iowa kimt news 3 this morning - the supreme court allowed president trump's ban on allowing transgender people to serve in the military. senator grassley disagrees with the ban - saying that all should be allowed to serve their country. grassley in n iowa-pkgll-10 "there's a mission for every group of military people, and if you're going to be a part of that mission, you gotta be able to carry it out." joann hardy is a member of one iowa. while she appreciates the senator's position - she hopes that the seantor can follow through with his support. grassley in n iowa-pkgll-5 "i hope he cares enough about the issue to fight for the rights of the lgbtq community. that's my hope." lowerthird2line:sen. grassley visits north iowa kimt news 3 and her hopes don't end there. "hopefully we can come back to where we were, so that the lgbtq community can have their rights. and if they want to serve, they should get to serve." grassley in n iowa-pkgll-6 the senior senator also pressed the flesh in manley and osage today. in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / there are some exceptions to the ban. service members who were diagnosed with gender dysphoria before the policy took effect can still serve and receive treatment - and those without a diagnosis or history can serve under their birth gender. / the partial government