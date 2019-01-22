Clear
Essential oils being used at Mayo Clinic

Those at Mayo Clinic say the oils are not only safe but are commonly used at the major medical facility.

Posted: Tue Jan 22 15:49:58 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 22 15:49:58 PST 2019
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Essential oils being used at Mayo Clinic

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

from boosting energy - helping with digestion - even providing stress relief... essential oils are proven to benefit your health. kimt news 3's katie lange joins us live in the rochester studio - katie - are these all-natural rememdies found to be medically safe? aromatherapy preview-bmvo-2 amy - it might surprise you to learn essential oils are recognized and used in a major medical facility. aromatherapy preview-bmvo-1 aromatherapy preview-bmvo-4 these packets are given to some patients at mayo clinic. from ginger - to mandarin and lemon - each of the six scents help ease patients discomforts. morgan rohl is an oncology nurse - and also uses essential oils in her personal life - saying she sees the benefits of using the herbal medicine. xxx aromatherapy preview-bmsot-1 aromatherapy preview-bmsot-3 patients like that we are having more conversations other than a medicine. also, people are using these in their home so when we introduce them to them on the inpatient side it is refreshing for them and we make a connection right away. rohl tells me she used the lavender on a restless patient... and when she came back to check on him within the hour - he was fast asleep. amy - i'll have much more on this topic tomorrow - taking a closer look at how to safely and effectively use essential oils... and how to make sure you have are buying a safe brand of oils. / / thank you katie. you can see katie's full report on aromatherapy - wednesday - on kimt news 3 at 10. / a
