Speech to Text for Winterizing your vehicle

impacts road conditions - it can also take a toll on your car. kimt news 3's kaleb gillock brings us the story... kaleb - what do we need to be aware of?xxx car maintenance-lintro-4 hey thank you amy. i'm here at ray's collision in mason city - lowerthird2line:kaleb gillock kgillock@kimt.com where the shop owner tells me having your vehicle serviced properly can prevent old man winter from having such a harsh impact.xxx kaleb live-mpkg-1 car maintenance-mpkg-2 vehicle starting & ice scraping starting your vehicle to let it warm up and scraping your windows is a great start when dealing with cold - wintry weather. but ray shimak says that's not all you need to do to lessen the winter's toll on your vehicle... and it's best to start ealier than later. car maintenance-mpkg-3 proper servicing in the fall. checking antifreeze, checking brakes, having their car looked at for service work that needs to be done - bad hoses, belts, tires, proper alignment, suspension components. / lowerthird2line:kaleb gillock kgillock@kimt.com ray also says another thing you can do is run to wash your vehicle periodically to wash the salt from the underbody to prevent rusting. live in mason city, kaleb gillock - k-i-m-t news 3. / thank you kaleb. ray also reminds drivers to pay attention and only drive as fast as the weather conditions allow. /