Speech to Text for Commuters dealing with winter weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for the kids starved for snow - the wintery mix we saw today meant a welcome day off from school... and not a few adults enjoyed a day off too but for others - today's weather meant putting in extra time - as they try to navigate through the snow and ice. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live after speaking with people about how they're dealing with the winter weather.xxx people dealing witth the show-lintro-2 amy and george - i'm overlooking highway 52 in rochester - where some drivers are now heading home on their evening commute. after checking in with minn-dot today... i know 101 snow plows are out on the roads in our district - with drivers working 12-hour shifts to keep the roads clear and safe.xxx people dealing witth the show-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:dealing with winter weather rochester, mn nat: vroom for drivers on these snow and ice-covered roads... winter seems to be here to stay... and that calls for some adjustments. people dealing witth the show-mpkg-3 jerrad fennern rochester, mn you gotta re- learn every time a snow falls and everyone has to get their winter driving abilities back on in full force again. it takes a little time to get that all put together. people dealing witth the show-mpkg-5 mndot tells me during the last snow fall - drivers hit 3 snow plows here in district 6... and those are crashes that can be avoided. people dealing witth the show-mpkg-4 slowing down, keeping distance between other vehicles, avoiding any distractions while they're behind the wheel, all those can make a big difference. people dealing witth the show-mpkg-6 now some are putting different wheels on the slushy pavement. it's not as warm of an option - but it can be a quick way to navigate downtown. people dealing witth the show-mpkg-7 you just gotta pay attention, no matter where you are i guess. sidewalks are rough because they don't always get cleaned off so well. people dealing witth the show-mpkg-8 nat: shovel business owners are working to do their part. people dealing witth the show-mpkg-9 nat: we did put some ice melt on it but... because as it's been said... still is not melting very well. people dealing witth the show-mpkg-10 once the snow is here - you have 24 hours to clear. /