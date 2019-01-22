Clear
Counterfeit bills making rounds in Rochester

Another Rochester business falls victim to funny money.

Posted: Tue Jan 22 15:36:47 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 22 15:36:47 PST 2019
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

beware... there's another report of fake money making the rounds in rochester. kimt news three's calyn thompson shows us where it happened.xxx fake bills-pkg-1 fake bills-pkg-2 calyn: police tells us the latest business to fall victim to this is big brad's on broadway avenue. fake bills-pkg-3 back on january 16th - the bar reported getting three fake $100 dollar bills. we don't have what the currency looked like... apparently big brad's employees went to the bank and that's how they found out they weren't real. reporting in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / a neighboring bar tells us it's pretty easy to tell if money is fake... unless it's prop movie money - used in films. so you should always examine the bills you receive carefully. /
