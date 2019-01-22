Speech to Text for Iowa has lowest unemployment rate in the country

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

iowa unemployment-stinger-2 good news on the job front. iowa has the lowest unemployment rate in the entire country. that's according to the state's workforce development agency. kimt news three's alex jirgens is finding out if this trend holds true in our area.xxx iowa unemployment-mpkgll-1 iowa unemployment-mpkgll-2 iowa's unemployment rate remained at 2 point 4 percent in december - making it the state with the lowest unemployment rate in the country. but still - there are people coming in to the iowa works office in mason city looking for work. lowerthird2line:iowa has lowest unemployment rate in u.s. mason city, ia gary berkness is retired...but he's filling out applications for part time work - something he's been doing for about 6 months now. however - he notes that he's coming across more full time openings as opposed to part time. in addition - many open positions need certain skills - which may require experience and schooling - something that may not be affordable for some applicants. lowerthird2line:gary berkness looking for work "there's no way you can get any training unless they are willing to train you first. there are schools to go to, but a lot of those are expensive. they're 3-4,000 dollars just to go through a training assist." iowa unemployment-mpkgll-6 the number of iowans who claimed unemployment benefits dipped below 100 thousand - the lowest it's been since 1998. in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / minnesota's unemployment rate is sitting a little higher than iowa's...at 2-point-eight percent. / next