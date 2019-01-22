Speech to Text for Your Tuesday Morning KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( a winter storm warning has been issued for a majority of our area from tonight until midnight tuesday. freeborn, dodge, olmsted, and mower counties are under a winter weather advisory. a wintry mix of freezing drizzle and snow is still possible in the overnight hours making things a bit slick with a layer of ice by tuesday morning. snow will intensify in the later morning and may split into two bands, one across the winter weather advisory counties and then another into the winter storm warning counties later in the afternoon. both bands may contain heavy snow but there may be less snow in between the two bands. some areas may still top 6 inches but most will see 3á 6". travel will still be very slippery and dangerous today. some sun returns wednesday with highs in the middle to upper teens. cold air forces its way in for thursday as temperatures fall to near á16 friday morning. highs remain subzero on friday. double digit subzero temps remain for saturday morning. temperatures remain very cold into next week. despite a few flurry and light snow chances thursday night and saturday, our next big storm may arrive on sunday/monday. today: am wintry mix/snow showers. highs: low to mid 20s. winds: southeast becoming north at 5 to 15 mph. tonight: isolated snow showers southeast/mos tly cloudy. lows: upper single digits. winds: northwest at 6 to 12 mph. thanks brandon.