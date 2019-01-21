Speech to Text for Ordinances to help snow removal crews

tonight temperatures will be on the rise and will cause areas south of iá90 to see a brief wintry mixture which gives way to an icing potential before all precipitation turns to snow by the am commute. travel will be poor starting overnight tonight and into early wednesday morning. behind this storm, sunshine arrives for wednesday with temperatures dropping into the middle teens. from there even colder air moves in and highs on friday look to barely make it near the zero degree mark. our next chance for light snow comes friday night into saturday morning and sunday á minor accumulation, if any, is expected. tonight: isolated . l hc. tuesday nightd and with that snowfall heading our way á some cities are preparing by getting vehicles out of the way for snow removal crews. kimt news 3's brian tabick is finding out what ordinances mason city is using to help out the cause.xxx on the scene the mason city police department isn't just focusing on alternate side parking... on top of making sure you are moving your vehicle to the proper side of the road between four and seven pám á they're also cracking down on 48 hour ordinances. cars aren't allowed to be parked on the road for more than 2 days without being moved. according to police á they've already written 40 alternate side parking tickets in just one part of the city and towed more than three vhiclesáá something one resident is hoping to try and avoid. that car doesn't even run it's been broken down there isn't anywhere to put it so the only way we are going to get it moving is by pushing it. so i have no choice but to leave it there until i can get it fixed. the alternate side parking ordiance will stay in affect until the mason city city administrator lifts the restrictions. in mason city brian tabick káiá mát news