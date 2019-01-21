Speech to Text for Meeting the Heart of the City artists

rochester keeps growing á the city keeps changing á and kimt news 3 is continuing to follow it all. just a month after city council approved nearly 2á million dollars for the heart of the city project á including peace plaza á we're getting a glimpse of what some of the changes might look like. tonight offered a chance for local and international artists to get to know the community and figure out what art would fit best right here in peace plaza.xxx kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan was there for it all.xxx "this space needs to be inviting for all, it needs to be inclusive" rafael lozano hemmer is one of 7 artists gathering at the rochester art center to get to know the med city. the goal á to create inspiration as they design their art installments. "i've been making public art that usually engages a community either interactively or through research and then they get to transform public art throughout everything from projection to sculptures to sound environments, video, and so on." and the community is all for it. "i think one of the great things that's happening here tonight is that there is a diverse group of people here tonight to discuss what is possible and its not limited to what has been done before." rafael says to be making something that brings communities together in a time where communities are being split apart is what creating art is all about. "that's what i'm looking for, situations that are out of my control and ultimately people take over as a way to belong as a way to communicate with each other and those are the kind of art works that we need right now at a time where the country is very divisive and polarized." he tells me the point of his art is to make the people who live and visit our great city too feel like it is truly theirs. that was kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan. the construction phase will be 14 months long... we are looking forward to seeing what those artists come up with.