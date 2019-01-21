Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Triton girl's basketball builds a winner on the court

It's a season 20 years in the making. The Cobras are looking to build a winning culture.

Posted: Mon Jan 21 20:41:25 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 21 20:41:25 PST 2019
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for Triton girl's basketball builds a winner on the court

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

but one local basketball team is having a season to remember. káiámát news 3 sports' zach gilleland had the chance to stop by dodge center to talk to the triton cobras. sometimes all it takes is the right culture to turn around a program. the triton girls basketball team hasn't had much success in nearly two decades but this season is a whole different story. things... are looking up in dodge center. the cobras are off to their best start in nearly 20 years and that's sparked interest in the community. after finishing last season with a 5á20 record, triton has already doubled their win total to ten already. head coach melissa young is in her second year with the program but the team is seeing results on the court, winning three of their last four games. although they had difficulty in the past it looks like the team has found a winning culture and are turning it around for "it's awesome, i think the kids have noticed. you know when you see the little girls sitting in the front row with basketballs and then after games and at halftime they're coming out and shooting. they see that it's not so much about the points and stats, it's what you leave behind." "we don't want to lose anymore and we don't want triton to be a losing school or
Mason City
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -6°
Albert Lea
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 1°
Austin
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -1°
Charles City
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -4°
Rochester
Few Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -6°
A wintry mixture tonight will lead to an icing possibility alongside a winter storm.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Monday

Image

Ordinances to help snow removal crews

Image

Meeting the Heart of the City artists

Image

Triton girl's basketball builds a winner on the court

Image

Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.

Image

Local baseball coaches win awards

Image

Rochester residents talk about life on the US-Mexico border

Image

MLK Day March

Image

Traveling Black History Museum

Image

Monday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast

Community Events