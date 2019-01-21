Speech to Text for Triton girl's basketball builds a winner on the court

but one local basketball team is having a season to remember. káiámát news 3 sports' zach gilleland had the chance to stop by dodge center to talk to the triton cobras. sometimes all it takes is the right culture to turn around a program. the triton girls basketball team hasn't had much success in nearly two decades but this season is a whole different story. things... are looking up in dodge center. the cobras are off to their best start in nearly 20 years and that's sparked interest in the community. after finishing last season with a 5á20 record, triton has already doubled their win total to ten already. head coach melissa young is in her second year with the program but the team is seeing results on the court, winning three of their last four games. although they had difficulty in the past it looks like the team has found a winning culture and are turning it around for "it's awesome, i think the kids have noticed. you know when you see the little girls sitting in the front row with basketballs and then after games and at halftime they're coming out and shooting. they see that it's not so much about the points and stats, it's what you leave behind." "we don't want to lose anymore and we don't want triton to be a losing school or