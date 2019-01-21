Speech to Text for Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

officials say three people were home at the time á all made it out safely. the american red cross is helping the family out until the damage is repaired./// as martin luther king jr. day comes to a close... we remember his messages of diversity and inclusion that still resonate today. kimt news 3's isabella basco was in albert lea today á as the community did just that.xxx on the scene community members in albert lea are paying tribute to the life and legacy of dr. martin luther king jr. by telling stories about young immigration. "it's very important to keep fighting for daca because a lot of us don't have a choice coming here, we were brought here at a very young age." yudith balbuena is a dreamer and believes dr. king's messages of inclusion still matter. "martin luther king, you know, spoke up about you know, everyone's rights. i think we should also speak up and let our thoughts be known." sara karki is an immigration attorney who debunked any myths people might have about immigration... saying she sees the struggles some endure. "we have dreamers who have daca that are still waiting for a path to citizenship and we have people whose human dignity is not being respected." karki believes the country should do a better job of showing compassion to people from all walks of life. "also really important to remember that we're talking about people who are humans and to keep that in mind in all of these discussions." she reflects on how we treat others... "is it with grace and compassion or fear and hate?" while the future may be unknown for the state of immigration... one bright spot... is a message of peace and inclusion spoken and... sung with one voice. <we shall overcome > reporting in albert lea... isabella basco... kimt news 3. some high school students were also presented with 500ádollar scholarships for their commitments to social justice./// well 20á20 may seem far away...