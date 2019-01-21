Clear
MLK Day March

The march was moved indoors this year in Rochester because of the weather

Posted: Mon Jan 21 16:46:32 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 21 16:46:33 PST 2019
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for MLK Day March

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's martin luther king junior day...and every year in honor of the civil right's leader - rochester's chapter of the n-double a-c-p hosts a march. mlk park-vo-1 lowerthird2line:mlk day march, east park gets renamed rochester, mn this year - the m-l-k day event had to be moved inside due to weather. still - dozens turned out in rochester to walk for what doctor king stood for... peace and love. new this year is the renaming of east park to reverand doctor martin luther king junior park. many in attendance agree this was a long time coming for rochester.xxx mlk park-sot-1 lowerthird2line:mitch stevenson rochester, mn i've been here since '94. and there was nothing with mlk on it because we honor him every year with the march and the breakfast. but i think this is a great day. this is one of those days that i think rochester has to be proud of. the discussion of renaming the park began in october of 20- 18. / tx march-vo-1 lowerthird2line:massive
