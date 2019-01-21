Speech to Text for Traveling Black History Museum

to the election of president obama - and everything in between. a traveling black history museum is giving waldorf university students and community members a glimpse at the past through artifacts. kimt news 3's alex jirgens was there in forest city to see the exhibit up close.xxx mlk museum-mpkgll-1 lowerthird2line:michaela nordby senior, waldorf university "we see it in books and read about it and hear about it, but actually having artifacts to see...makes it more real for everybody." lowerthird2line:traveling museum forest city, ia michaela nordby is one of the waldorf students who got to absorb history through artifacts like these. cuffs from the days of slavery - a book from civil rights leader w.e.b dubois - and a picture of muhammad ali were just some of the small pieces of black history on display in the waldorf atrium. fred saffold iii works with the traveling true black history museum. he says the museum started in 20-10 with two main goals: to preserve black history - and to show the significant contributions people of african descent have had towards the fabric of society...someth ing that saffold says promotes respect. lowerthird2line:fred saffold iii director, true black history museum "i think it's difficult to respect someone or a group of people if you feel that they don't have value. so we come to provide that inspiration, that motivation, and that cultural balance." mlk museum-mpkgll-6 the museum is currently on a 22 state tour that will run through march. in forest city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. /