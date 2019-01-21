Speech to Text for Monday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast

weather-live-3 weather-live-4 weather-live-5 storm team three meteorologists sara knox joins me now - sara - a big storm is pushing our way ... what are you tracking that viewers need to know - right now. a winter storm warning has been issued for a majority of our area from tonight until midnight tuesday. the rest of the area remains under a winter weather advisory as a widespread 4-6" of fresh snow heads in starting tonight and lasting through tuesday night. areas under the warning have an isolated chance to see upwards of 6-8" from this system. in addition to the snowfall, winds will be picking up tonight and staying breezy through tuesday which will cause snow to blow and limit visibility on open roadways. overnight tonight temperatures will be on the rise and will cause areas south of i-90 to see a brief wintry mixture which gives way to an icing potential before all precipitation turns to snow by the am commute. travel will be poor starting overnight tonight and into early wednesday morning. behind this storm, sunshine arrives for wednesday with temperatures dropping into the middle teens. from there even colder air moves in and highs on friday look to barely make it near the zero degree mark. our next chance for light snow comes friday night into saturday morning and sunday - minor accumulation, if any, is expected. tonight: isolated snow/freezing drizzle/breezy. lows: middle teens and rising. winds: southeast at 10 to 20 mph. gusts near 30 mph. tuesday: scattered snow showers/patchy blowing snow highs: low to mid 20s. winds: southeast becoming north at 5 to 15 mph. gusts near 20 mph. tuesday night: scattered snow ending/patchy blowing snow lows: middle single digits. winds: northwest at 10 to 15 mph. gusts near 25 mph.