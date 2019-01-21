Speech to Text for Keeping Hydrants Clear

fire in austin causes thousands of dollars in damage this afternoon... now - the red cross is helping out the homeowner until that damage is fixed. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live with where it happened... with a lesson we can all benefit from this winter season.xxx maplive:clearing fire hydrants austin, mn google earth 2018 google calyn house fire.jpg amy and katie - the fire happened behind me in the 800 block of 1st avenue northwest in austin. fire crews cleared the scene just a few hours ago... snow and fire hydrants-lintro-3 the fire wasn't big enough for them to use this fire hydrant... but this cold weather and upcoming snowfall is a good reminder for us all to keep them visible.xxx snow and fire hydrants-mpkg-1 snow and fire hydrants-mpkg-4 when firefighters respond to scenes like this... sometimes they need to access to resources like this one. snow and fire hydrants-mpkg-5 it's a city ordinance in both austin and rochester to clear the snow off of fire hydrants. one resident i spoke to makes it a priority. snow and fire hydrants-mpkg-6 that's the first thing i do ya know when the snow comes, i want to do it right away. snow and fire hydrants-mpkg-7 and he does it to make their jobs easier... i do it so ya know when the fire people need it, they can access it. / snow and fire hydrants-ltag-2 firefighters tell me it's important for these to be clear so they can see them right away to save time. they tell me the more time they have... the more property they can save. reporting live in austin, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. as for the fire in austin... fire officials tell us the cause is likely electrical. / with