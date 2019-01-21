Speech to Text for Volunteering on MLK Day

recognize martin luther king day in many ways... including donating their time to serve others. today - kimt news 3's alex jirgens is learning when the holiday came to be a day of service. he caught up with local volunteers and residents at a care facility in mason city.xxxx day of service mlk day-pkgll-1 day of service mlk day-pkgll-3 residents and volunteers alike here enjoy getting out and serving what doctor king talked about. lowerthird2line:mlk day of service mason city, ia phyllis masiker is no stranger to having volunteers come in to spend time with residents like herself. lowerthird2line:phyllis masiker mason city, ia "i value that very much because it's good for us people that are in here a lot to get with the people in the community. lowerthird2line:mlk day of service mason city, ia today - she's playing cards with some volunteers and other residents as part of this day of service as a way to honor doctor king - who advocated his vision of a beloved community. masiker hopes that more will follow his lead. "it's very nice of them to take time away from their daily things that they do to come in here and do something with us." paula zimmerman volunteers her time fairly regularly - and has done so for about 40 years. growing up in a small community - she learned the value of serving one another. lowerthird2line:paula zimmerman volunteer "i had a wonderful network of family and friends, and that's just how i grew up. you do things for one another." lowerthird2line:mlk day of service mason city, ia she also hopes more people will do service work - not just for a day - but throughout the year to build bridges with those who you may not know. "everyone has a story. so unless you take the time to get to know them, and give them the benefit of the doubt, you don't really understand maybe what things they're dealing with." in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. congress designated the federal holiday as a national day of service in