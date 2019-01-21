Speech to Text for Will schools close for the snow storm?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

blast of wintery weather heading our way - local schools are already starting to adjust schedules including for sporting events tonight. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is in clear lake after talking to the superindent about what goes into making these chans. he joins us now live - brian?xxx decision to close school-lintro-3 amy the clear lake lions boys and girls basketball teams are taking on webster city today instead of tomorrow.. decision to close school-lintro-2 those games were moved up as we are expecting another six to eight inches of snow -- now the question is will students be seeing a second snow day so far this year?xxx decision to close school-mpkg-1 decision to close school-mpkg-2 kelly mason is a mom who owns lake lifestyle in clear lake. she says it's good to know as soon as possible when administrators plan to call off classes. those with the school district say there's a lot that goes into making the tough decision to close school. superintendent doug gee says they look at the time of the storm and if it is safe to get students to and from school safely. he says he and other staff members drive the streets to see what conditions are like as well as talk with other area school dustricts about what they plan to do. but - at the end of the day - the top priority is to keep kids like mason's safe. decision to close school-mpkg-3 i really like when they close it early because i think that you can make plans for the next day the kids can get settled you can kind of get your bearings and be prepared another going to be wrong sometimes but they're going to be right other times there are the kids be safe and we can plan ahead and i think that's ok / decision to close school-ltag-2 clear lake's games are not the only ones being impacted by the weather. the mason city mohawks were set to play south polk last friday... but because of the snow storm - those games will be played tonight. katie - we are going to have highlights from both schools' boys and girls games - coming up at ten. live in clear lake brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. and stick with k-i-m-t news three as we continue to track this storm - as well as any closures that may impact you. /