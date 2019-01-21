Speech to Text for Rochester residents talk about life on the US-Mexico Border

now day 30 of the partial government shutdown. as the congressional democrats and president trump continue to battle over funding for a border wall... residents in rochester are talking about their experience visiting the uásá mexico border. kimt news 3's isabella basco spoke with some members of peace united church of christ about their experiences in mexico... and how it's made them more sympathetic to the migrant's journey.xxx one of the biggest points of contention during donald trump's presidency is the funding for a wall along the southern border. but two residents who have visited the border tell me it's not so easy. "all of the stuff that they do flying helicopters over, putting razor wire on top, putting mesh on the bottom is meanáspirited, evil, expensive nonásense." thomas haines is a minnesotan who has seen firstáhand the cruelty that can happen along the u.s.á mexico border. it's all part of a presentation given by rae dunn á a member of peace united church of christ. she visited the border with 35 other members from nine different churches throughout minnesota... wisconsin and washington state. they visit to learn what migrants go through. "you feel it when you are there, people have passed through this way." it's made dunn more sympathetic to their plight. "why would a woman leave honduras with her fourá month old baby and travel for 2000 miles just to go to mcdonald's or something? i doubt it." and dunn believes more talk of adding to the wall is ridiculous. "it doesn't work now, it hasn't worked in the past and it will not work in the future." diane haines helps lead trips to the border and says all of technology that customs and border protection uses on the border is not needed. "we don't need all the sensors, the drones, the surveillance towers, we peace united church of christ is one of two churches that offer sanctuary in rochester.///