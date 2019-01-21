Speech to Text for Gun show at Mayo Civic Center

tomorrow at rifle enthusiasts got together this weekend for a gun show at the mayo civic center. one group there was the minnesota gun owners caucus... an organization dedicated to protecting and advancing the right for americans to keep and bear arms. volunteer lisa sinna was doing outreach about the right to protect the second amendment. she had a lot to say about the hotábutton issue of gun control... and tells kimt why she's against legislation to expand background checks for all gun purchases.xxx "the universal background checks... definitely has a lot of flaws to it. it would limit private..so like for example my niece if i wanted to take her up north and go shooting up for a weekend, it would put us in the position where we may be committing a crime just for going and shooting if we don't do an ffl transfer, just to make that happen. so yeah, there's definitely gaps there." the gun owners caucus will be hosting a rally to defend the second amendment at the