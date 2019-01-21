Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Gun show at Mayo Civic Center

Gun enthusiasts came together at a gun show at the Mayo Civic Center and one woman is speaking out against legislation to expand background checks for gun purchases.

Posted: Sun Jan 20 21:28:57 PST 2019
Updated: Sun Jan 20 21:28:58 PST 2019
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Gun show at Mayo Civic Center

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tomorrow at rifle enthusiasts got together this weekend for a gun show at the mayo civic center. one group there was the minnesota gun owners caucus... an organization dedicated to protecting and advancing the right for americans to keep and bear arms. volunteer lisa sinna was doing outreach about the right to protect the second amendment. she had a lot to say about the hotábutton issue of gun control... and tells kimt why she's against legislation to expand background checks for all gun purchases.xxx "the universal background checks... definitely has a lot of flaws to it. it would limit private..so like for example my niece if i wanted to take her up north and go shooting up for a weekend, it would put us in the position where we may be committing a crime just for going and shooting if we don't do an ffl transfer, just to make that happen. so yeah, there's definitely gaps there." the gun owners caucus will be hosting a rally to defend the second amendment at the
Mason City
Clear
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -19°
Albert Lea
Clear
-9° wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -9°
Austin
Clear
-9° wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -15°
Feels Like: -9°
Charles City
Clear
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -22°
Rochester
Clear
-14° wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -30°
We're tracking another winter storm heading for the Midwest.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Newman's Bohl wins 1A Coach of the Year; other awards announced

Image

Rochester residents talk about life on the US-Mexico Border

Image

Gun show at Mayo Civic Center

Image

Community Sings to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Image

Mayo bell renovations

Image

Rochester Carillon getting much needed update

Image

Lime Creek Nature Center Winter Festival

Image

SMIF funding help out local businesses

Image

Wrestling is growing increasingly popular with girls

Image

Local sports highlights from Saturday

Community Events