Speech to Text for Community Sings to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

junior day... today á residents celebrated king's life and legacy with a singáalong experience. attendees sang choir hymns... but you didn't need musical experience to participate. some of the repertoire at the event featured "we shall overcome"... known as a key anthem for the civil rights movement and "all my trials." the st. michael'sá albertville concert choir served as the core ensemble for the event. two students who sang alongside the residents reflected on why it is important to continue king's legacy.xxx "it's really good to go back and listen to what he had to say because there are still issues today that need to be changed. and by just listening to what he had to say, it can really change how we go from here." rochester is also honoring dr. king's life by renaming east park after him. there will be a dedication ceremony