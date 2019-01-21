Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Community Sings to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The community got together for a sing-along to honor Dr. King's life and legacy.

Posted: Sun Jan 20 21:27:25 PST 2019
Updated: Sun Jan 20 21:27:25 PST 2019
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Community Sings to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

junior day... today á residents celebrated king's life and legacy with a singáalong experience. attendees sang choir hymns... but you didn't need musical experience to participate. some of the repertoire at the event featured "we shall overcome"... known as a key anthem for the civil rights movement and "all my trials." the st. michael'sá albertville concert choir served as the core ensemble for the event. two students who sang alongside the residents reflected on why it is important to continue king's legacy.xxx "it's really good to go back and listen to what he had to say because there are still issues today that need to be changed. and by just listening to what he had to say, it can really change how we go from here." rochester is also honoring dr. king's life by renaming east park after him. there will be a dedication ceremony
Mason City
Clear
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -19°
Albert Lea
Clear
-9° wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -9°
Austin
Clear
-9° wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -15°
Feels Like: -9°
Charles City
Clear
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -22°
Rochester
Clear
-14° wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -30°
We're tracking another winter storm heading for the Midwest.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Newman's Bohl wins 1A Coach of the Year; other awards announced

Image

Rochester residents talk about life on the US-Mexico Border

Image

Gun show at Mayo Civic Center

Image

Community Sings to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Image

Mayo bell renovations

Image

Rochester Carillon getting much needed update

Image

Lime Creek Nature Center Winter Festival

Image

SMIF funding help out local businesses

Image

Wrestling is growing increasingly popular with girls

Image

Local sports highlights from Saturday

Community Events