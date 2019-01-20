Speech to Text for Rochester Carillon getting much needed update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

event possible./// if you miss the melodic sounds of the mayo bells downtown... you will soon hear them again. mayo is completing renovations of the tower that houses the more than 50 bronze bells. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox is seeing first hand how the crews are working to bring back the sound downtown.xxx nat:music vo:that's the sound of rochester's history... on top of mayo clinic's plummer building downtown. sot: a temple of art and science tradition and healing. vo:matthew dacy works at mayo clinic and believes these bells offer more than music to the area. sot: beauty and hope to a lot of people. vo:the bells bring a sense of optimism for people like lily watson. she's a patient at mayo and during difficult treatments the bells offer a little concert. sot: i mean i'm going through a lot of stuff a lot of health issues so it would be comforting for me to hear them. reporter: mayo clinic has thousands of employees but only one person holds the job of carillonánor... the one responsible for the music. in the 90áyears of the carillon being here in rochester... there's only four people to ever hold position. sot: very humbling actually people here in rochester and in mayo clinic really appreciate the instrument and really and truly love it you can tell it's wonderful to carry on that legacy. vo:minneosta winters are harsh on these bronzed bells. nats:drilling vo:crews are now working to give this piece of history a modern update. they're working to add a new control system to match modern times. sot: this restoration will make it play like a world class instrument. construction on the bell tower is scheduled to be completed by early