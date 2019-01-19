Clear
Lime Creek Nature Center Winter Festival

Lime Creek Nature Center hosts annual Winter Festival.

and downright cold weather... it's not keeping people away from the lime creek nature center. the conservation center welcomed the public today for its annual winter festival. that's where you could try skiing á snow bikingá snow shoeing á making candles á and much more. elizabeth devries says it was nice to finally get outside and enjoy some winter weather.xxx i can't complain this year, it's been pretty good so far. 50 degrees a few weeks ago was nice but every once in a while winter is alright. organizers say they were afraid they'd have to cancel today's festival á but mother nature played a huge role in making today's
We're tracking another potential winter storm heading for the Midwest.
