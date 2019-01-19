Speech to Text for SMIF funding help out local businesses

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

local businesses provide services á jobs á and entertainment in our communities. to help them get their start and grow á regional development and philanthropic organiztion "southern minnesota initiative foundation" invested over 1 million dollars in southern minnesota businesses in 20á18. kimt news 3's annalise johnson checked in with two businesses in rochester who are reaping the benefits.xxx nat: one of rochester's newest breweries is pouring up everything from iápáas á to lagers... nat: we're able to brew our beers right here husband and wife duo steve and dawn finnie own little thistle brewing á which opened its doors in rochester this summer. they received funding from the southern minnesota initiative to have a consultant train their staff before the grand opening. "we've gotten recognition for having really good staff and customer service and we're really proud of that and i think smif allowed us our staff to start a little bit earlier, have some working capital so we could pay them for that training." there are other possibilities they're considering to use the money to grow their business. "also provides a buffer because there's lot of expenses that you don't expect to come up and so that money has obviously not all been spent, but there's some things that might need to be done to our building or our property. the finnies think investing in local businesses like theirs is important á because it's small businesses that make each community special. "we want to continue to see rochester grow and thrive and we're happy being a part of that effort so that people stay in rochester and people come and visit rochester and there's things to do here" another local business in rochester is also benefiting from smif funding on the other side of north rochester á rochester gymnastics academy is helping some of rochester's littlest gymnasts get a start in the sport nat and improving the older kids' skills. "we were deciding whether we would be able to branch out and build a new facility" when roga built their new gym this summer á they needed new equipment to fill it... so coáowner rebekkah frunzac turned to sámáiá f. "gymnastics equipment is extraordinaril y expensive" good equipment is pricey... nat: but important for gymnasts to excel. "the equipment has had to evolve as well to be safer and more robust and durable." the equipment will help gymnasts grow their skills á and roga grow their business. frunzac agrees that investing in local businesses is good for communities. "i think that smaller businesses have a personal attachment and relationship to the community, so they understand the needs of the community" whether you flip out for beer or flip out for á well á flips... you can find both right here. in rochester annalise johnson kimt news