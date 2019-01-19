Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Local sports highlights from Saturday

A doubleheader of Big Nine action plus one Clear Lake wrestler makes history.

Posted: Sat Jan 19 20:40:53 PST 2019
Updated: Sat Jan 19 20:40:53 PST 2019
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for Local sports highlights from Saturday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

big nine conference tonight in rochester. káiá mát news 3 sports zach gilleland is here. zach aren't you glad you were indoors tonight? i think that being indoors is my favorite thing about basketball, other than the great action of course. today is hockey day in minnesota and we've given our love to the sport, but we had some basketball in the city tonight. the mayo spartans taking on the red wing wingers, spartans get on the attack early. quick step up three by andre crocket jr and that is silky smoove, nothing but net. but the three ball was working for both teams early.. mac desutter to deso buck who answers with the baseline three pointer. but here comes mayo, we have to talk about the madsen brothers, mason to the lane... two easy, right handed touch off the glass gives his team the lead and then the dish from his brother gabe, he is money from the outside. mason goes for 36, gabe goes for 29 as the spartans win the big nine battle 89 to 77.// albert lea and century doing battle, it was all offense. spencer doyle to dylan schreff for the quick bucket. one thing about century, they can move the ball quickly. gabe hanson to jack fisher to mac horvath what a combination for the panthers. and then check this out, the acceleration on a dime by hanson. he swims through the entire tiger defense and he draws the foul, he'll get the three point play. andrew willnar on the baseline gets it to chay guen. he fights through and gets the bucket off the glass. on the other side of the floor a ferocious block by guen, the big fella denying the panthers. but century would pull away, jack fisher.. too much for the layup. panthers win 89 to 74. history coming out of clear lake today. at the north central conference wrestling tournament, eric faught became just the 10th wrestler to become a four time conference champion. he won by pinning clarioná goldfield's remington hanson in the finals. faught has been unbeatable this season, he is a perfect 29á0 on the year. among other clear lake wrestlers, sam nelson won the 113 pound championship. congrats
Mason City
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -24°
Albert Lea
Clear
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -6°
Austin
Clear
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -6°
Charles City
Clear
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -21°
Rochester
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -24°
We're tracking another potential winter storm heading for the Midwest.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lime Creek Nature Center Winter Festival

Image

SMIF funding help out local businesses

Image

Wrestling is growing increasingly popular with girls

Image

Local sports highlights from Saturday

Image

Saturday 10pm Stormteam 3 Forecast

Image

Saturday's local sports highlights

Image

Saturday Evening Stormteam 3 forecast

Image

SNOW SHOVEL PRECAUTIONS

Image

Highlights: Rochester Grizzlies vs. Alexandria Blizzard from Friday

Image

Snow plows hard at work

Community Events