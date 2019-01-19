Speech to Text for Local sports highlights from Saturday

big nine conference tonight in rochester. káiá mát news 3 sports zach gilleland is here. zach aren't you glad you were indoors tonight? i think that being indoors is my favorite thing about basketball, other than the great action of course. today is hockey day in minnesota and we've given our love to the sport, but we had some basketball in the city tonight. the mayo spartans taking on the red wing wingers, spartans get on the attack early. quick step up three by andre crocket jr and that is silky smoove, nothing but net. but the three ball was working for both teams early.. mac desutter to deso buck who answers with the baseline three pointer. but here comes mayo, we have to talk about the madsen brothers, mason to the lane... two easy, right handed touch off the glass gives his team the lead and then the dish from his brother gabe, he is money from the outside. mason goes for 36, gabe goes for 29 as the spartans win the big nine battle 89 to 77.// albert lea and century doing battle, it was all offense. spencer doyle to dylan schreff for the quick bucket. one thing about century, they can move the ball quickly. gabe hanson to jack fisher to mac horvath what a combination for the panthers. and then check this out, the acceleration on a dime by hanson. he swims through the entire tiger defense and he draws the foul, he'll get the three point play. andrew willnar on the baseline gets it to chay guen. he fights through and gets the bucket off the glass. on the other side of the floor a ferocious block by guen, the big fella denying the panthers. but century would pull away, jack fisher.. too much for the layup. panthers win 89 to 74. history coming out of clear lake today. at the north central conference wrestling tournament, eric faught became just the 10th wrestler to become a four time conference champion. he won by pinning clarioná goldfield's remington hanson in the finals. faught has been unbeatable this season, he is a perfect 29á0 on the year. among other clear lake wrestlers, sam nelson won the 113 pound championship. congrats