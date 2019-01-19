Speech to Text for Saturday 10pm Stormteam 3 Forecast

full stormteam 3 weather forecast is next. brandon wx friday's winter storm has completely moved out of the area and behind it we've been able to enjoy some much needed sunshine. northwest winds have pushed in cooler air with lows dropping below zero tonight and wind chills falling near the á201 mark. this bitter cold will be accompanied by a band of lighter snow moving in overnight and into sunday afternoon mainly near iá90 and south. minor accumulation is expected. isolated snow chances headline mlk monday as temperatures rebound into the upper teens. all attention then moves to monday night and tuesday as another potential winter storm is brewing in the pacific. early numbers estimate the potential for 3á7" of accumulation for our area but the band of heaviest snow is still uncertain. be sure to check back with stormteam 3 for the latest details as this system develops. tonight: increasing clouds. lows: 4 below zero. winds: north northwest at 5 to 10 mph. sunday: am snow/partly to mostly cloudy. highs: near 10. winds: north becoming east at 5 to 10 mph. thanks sara.///