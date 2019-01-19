Speech to Text for Saturday's local sports highlights

ground which means it's a great day for hockey. káiámát news 3 sports' zach gilleland is here and zach, you got to see a lot of hockey today. well calyn it is very very cold outside. which means it's the perfect weather for hockey. a little snow isn't going to cancel anything. a triple header of hockey that starts over in graham arena. lourdes boys have won six in a row they're hosting bloomington kennedy. cort buck with the low shot on the net but noah hansen will make the save and keep the eagles at bay. but then the puck finds its way in the back of the net, dustin sorenson with the goal for lourdes and they now lead things one to nothing. but after the lead goes to the eagles, bk is on the attack.. carter christine shoots at a tough angle but luke alexader is there to block the shot. this game is still going on, but lourdes is running away 5á over to the girls it was senior day for the eagles as they took on south st. paul. emma schmitz with the shot but delaney norman is there to get a glove on it. packers on a breakaway, ashley jerikovsky riffles it but corrin hanson makes the defelction and that will keep us tied. then it's going to be hanson again who will deflect the puck and makes the save. no goals would be scored in the first period but south st. paul would later win it 4 to 3. mayo girls taking on red wing, wingers are looking for an early goal, delaynee fox with the shot but chloe rupprecht makes the save and keeps us scoreless until on the breakaway. devin priest to jasmine geike for the beautiful goal. priest blesses geike with the dandy of the pass, the spartans take a one to nothing lead late in the first period. then it's priest again gets the puck in front of the net and in the scramble it's geike again whose there to score.. . spartans luck would run out they fall 4 to 3 to red wing. history was made today in high school wrestling and káiámát news three's kaleb gillock join us in studio three and was there to witness the action. kaleb á what exactly happened??? hey thank you zach á that's exactly right as the iáwácáoáa held it's firstá ever girls state tournament. osage and charles city were both there with ranked girls on the rosters. we begin at 106 pounds with thirdáranked chloe krebsbach of osage taking on sayde mull from pleasantville. krebsbach would get the takedown but couldn't close out the third period á forcing overtime where she pins mull and would eventually place third. then at 126 its charles city's toni maloy against cedar rapids jefferson's gabby guenther. maloy would end up getting two points here á but it would take more than that for a decision. a series of takedowns would give her the nine to one edge for a win by major decision á placing fourth on the day. in studio 3 á kaleb gillock á káiámát news 3 sports. century looking for their first win this season, facing albert lea. jordyn sutton with the the kiss off the glass and the friendly roll, panthers are down 5 but they make a run. pass inside to sophia sahlin who will hit the layup. and then driving to the basket working around every defender kennedy speer makes the basket. she's just a freshman she has a lot of basketball left in her and then nice ball movement finds sutton who hits the easy shot. albert lea would though win this one 42 to 31./ that's