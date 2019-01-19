Clear
SNOW SHOVEL PRECAUTIONS

Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

live káiámát news three's kaleb gillock is live in mason city with how some locals have been handling the snow this evening. kaleb á what are the peeps doing in your frozen corner of the world??? well katie and george á i'm here in front of our mason city studio and they've been doing a lot of this this afternoon á shoveling snow. fortunately for all of us á it's a pretty light snow that's makijng it pretty easy to move around á but you have to be careful as it can become dangerous.xxx well it's not too bad right now although it is still snowing. the snow is pretty light and fluffy right now so it's not a backbreaker just a little chilly. residents like patty strottman and jennifer anderson have simply been trying to keep up with the snow throughout the day. getting it taken care of i don't know if the winds are supposed to pick up so i'm just being proactive i guess. being proactive isn't necessarily a bad thing but the national safety council says there are some precautions you should take when removing the snow... things like stretching before getting to work á pacing yourself á taking frequent breaks and staying hydrated á using a small shovel or only filling it half full á and pushing the snow instead of lifting it to reduce fatigue and chance of so as silly as it might sound á be careful when you're outside using one of these. live in mason city á kaleb gillock ákáiámát news three. katie and george á back to you./// and shovels aren't
