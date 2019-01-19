Clear
Highlights: Rochester Grizzlies vs. Alexandria Blizzard from Friday

On a cold, snowy night, the Grizzlies tried to defeat the Blizzard for the first time this season.

Posted: Fri Jan 18 21:01:27 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 18 21:01:27 PST 2019
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

between the grizzlies and the alexandria blizzard. grizz start early, vladislav sorokin with the dash inside and snipes it top shelf for the early goal. sorokin nets his 32 goal of the season to make it a 1á0 game. but then it's the blizzard's turn, tanner freirich's with perfect precision in the top corner, alexandria ties things up at one goal a piece. this was a back and forth game throughout, roch on a breakaway, lucas newman to sorokin again who gets the one timer. what a combo for the grizzlies as sorokin nabs his second goal of the game to make it a 2 to 1 game. every time they would score, alexandria would answer. the puck is deflected around in front of the net but brett meister is there to put it in.
Snow will end overnight but bitter cold moves in behind it.
