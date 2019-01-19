Clear
Snow plows hard at work

We're hearing from people who are excited about the prospect of making money off the snowfall.

shovels aren't the only machinery being put to use.... contractors who plow snow count on storms like this for cash. kimt news 3's alex jirgens spoke with mason city plow drivers to see how they are cashing in.xxx "i actually kinda like it when we have the big ones because that way we just push it all at once. but the little ones, you lost a lot of sleep." mike graf's crew is plowing parking lots at target á shopko and smithfield á and appreciates the business. "i'm sure we're all competitive on price. otherwise, it'd be hard to find guys. it's hard to find people to work late at night. a lot of guys just want to stay home and not do this. but there's a lot of guys that are like, let's go." kyle prahm is a subá contractor and is part of a crew plowing lots at mercy medical center north iowa. while they have other things to do... they enjoying making piles of wispyáwhite snow. "the skid loaders and the bigger equipment is more than the trucks. but it's all good money makers. we're glad to be out here and actually getting some snow finally." and you better bet they're looking forward to more snow this season. <"i hope it snows into june." "snows into june?!?" "maybe not that late."> "15 years of this, i'm pretty good on not letting it snow." well if you have any weekend
Snow will end overnight but bitter cold moves in behind it.
