Speech to Text for Battling road conditions

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news 3's brian tabick is out on the roads right now... brian á what's it like out there? katie georgeáái have been on i 35 all day and after coming back around 7:30 it just go to be too much. there was blowing snow from the roads blocking visibility, but the worst was when a car passed you all the snow they kicked up pretty much just made it impposible to see. im on 122 nowáá you can seee xxxxxx. but the conditions haven't been this bad all day.xxx natural sound packed snowáá and a little icyá ároad conditions changed dramatically over the course of the day. natural sound but one thing that didn't changeáápeople having to get somewhere. i'm on my way to a new job. we left austin yesterday morning the high was going to be 75. while 75 sounds much better than snowáábrian sutton says it's time to be with the grandkids even if it means poor driving conditions. is it worth it? it will be right now you can question it but it will be once we are in the house and warm it'll be fine. the iowa state patrol says they've been handling calls all day for people going a little too quickly as well as some slick spots on the roads one barely a wiggle you know so yeah pretty good road conditions are really. troopers say the worst of it will be over tonightááand road conditions should be a littl better in the morning so those like kopp who have to make the long drives should be a little safer. i like these road conditions that might sound crazy but then from southern indiana we don't get this kind of weather a lot.not saying i like to drive in kopp still has a long way to driveááhe's hoping to make it to fargo north dakota tonight and finish the drive to montana tomorrow. but these conditions are just not letting upáá xxxxxxx. ill send it back to you guys in the studio brian tabick káiá mát news three./// thank you brian. and we'll continiue to update you on the road conditions as the storm wanes./// developing story new developments