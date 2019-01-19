Clear
Homeless in the snow

It's an inconvenience for most... but it's downright dangerous for others.

Posted: Fri Jan 18 20:47:14 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 18 20:47:15 PST 2019
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

a mere inconvenience for most of us... it's downright dangerous for those without a roof over their head.. kimt news 3's isabella basco is in rochester finding out what options homeless people have on a night like tonight. isabella? inside shops at university square... several homeless people huddle together to stay warm... playing cards... drinking coffee... and dozing off. "it's been real tough, it's hard to get around, hard to move stuff around, that's the thing." joseph rhodes has been homeless for a few months. "just haven't had it together enough." and just wants warmth from the freezing cold. "sometimes it's hard to keep from getting frost bite." saying he can't seem to catch a break. "you come into a place like this and they start harrassing you cause you just... they know you are homeless. they automatically know to come messing with you because you can't do nothing about it." john edwards is in a wheelchair and has arthritis. he says the challenges facing homeless people are immeasurable. "there's a lot against us, those that are homeless, i would love to be able to go out there and be productive to somebody." as the snow continues to fall... rhodes and edwards take it dayábyáday... satisfied with a chair and a bag to sleep on. thank you isabella... the warming center will continue to stay open as long as there are subázero temperatures.// / day 28 of the federal
Snow will end overnight but bitter cold moves in behind it.
Community Events