Start of 6pm news

Posted: Fri Jan 18 18:37:49 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 18 18:37:50 PST 2019
Posted By: George Mallet

tracking this dangerous storm with all the latest so you can better prepare for the start of your weekend./// the first significant snow storm of 2019 is still falling upon us. we have live comprehensive coverage of the snow from rochester to worth county and a former police officer accused of sexually abusing three young girls, pleads guilty. we have the details from olmsted county court where julio baez appeared today./// thanks for joining us. i'm george mallet... and i'm katie lange. first... a good portion of our viewing area is under a winter weather warning... and the parts that aren't are under a winter weather (advisory. bottom lineááá a significant amount of snow is piling up and making for a treacherous drive home. wasting no time á let's turn to kimt storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox who's tracking this storm. sara á how are road conditions looking at this hour.xxx tonight: snow ending overnight/blo wing snow. lows: middle
Snow will end overnight but bitter cold moves in behind it.
