Speech to Text for Start of 6pm news

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tracking this dangerous storm with all the latest so you can better prepare for the start of your weekend./// the first significant snow storm of 2019 is still falling upon us. we have live comprehensive coverage of the snow from rochester to worth county and a former police officer accused of sexually abusing three young girls, pleads guilty. we have the details from olmsted county court where julio baez appeared today./// thanks for joining us. i'm george mallet... and i'm katie lange. first... a good portion of our viewing area is under a winter weather warning... and the parts that aren't are under a winter weather (advisory. bottom lineááá a significant amount of snow is piling up and making for a treacherous drive home. wasting no time á let's turn to kimt storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox who's tracking this storm. sara á how are road conditions looking at this hour.xxx tonight: snow ending overnight/blo wing snow. lows: middle