Speech to Text for Residents Remove Snow Early

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and counting in north iowa. that coating has residents in mason city clearing their driveways and sidewalks. káiámát news 3 three's á kaleb gillock á is live with details on why they're already shoveling despite the fact that it's still coming down. kaleb á what can you tell us??? hey thank you katie and george. that's right á i'm here along east state street in mason city in front of east park where i've come across multiple residents who are getting an early start. fortunately á it's a light snow like this (throws snow) which they all say is making it a lot easier.xxx snow shovel it didn't take residents in the river city long to grab the snow shovel this afternoon as they wanted to get a head start on the process thanks to a city ordinance. the sidewalks have to be cleared like 24 hours after the snowfall. but patty strottman á didn't mind the excercise since it's a light á powdery snow. well it's not too bad right now although it is still snowing. the snow is pretty light and fluffy right now so it's not a backbreaker just a little chilly. jennifer anderson agrees á but says she's not surprised. it's a little cold and windy but it's not bad, it's iowa. in the event the snow wind fills in all of her hard work overnight á she says she's prepapared to do it all over again.i it is what it is, now i spoke with city administrator á aaron burnett and he says you actually have 48 hours to remove the snow from side walks. live in mason city á kaleb gillock á káiámát news three./// thank you kaleb. the city says failure to comply with the ordinance will result in removal being completed by the city á with the cost and extra fees being charged to the property