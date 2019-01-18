Clear
Residents Remove Snow Early

Mason City residents are working hard to clear the flakes

Posted: Fri Jan 18 17:21:44 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 18 17:21:44 PST 2019
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

and counting in north iowa. that coating has residents in mason city clearing their driveways and sidewalks. káiámát news 3 three's á kaleb gillock á is live with details on why they're already shoveling despite the fact that it's still coming down. kaleb á what can you tell us??? hey thank you katie and george. that's right á i'm here along east state street in mason city in front of east park where i've come across multiple residents who are getting an early start. fortunately á it's a light snow like this (throws snow) which they all say is making it a lot easier.xxx snow shovel it didn't take residents in the river city long to grab the snow shovel this afternoon as they wanted to get a head start on the process thanks to a city ordinance. the sidewalks have to be cleared like 24 hours after the snowfall. but patty strottman á didn't mind the excercise since it's a light á powdery snow. well it's not too bad right now although it is still snowing. the snow is pretty light and fluffy right now so it's not a backbreaker just a little chilly. jennifer anderson agrees á but says she's not surprised. it's a little cold and windy but it's not bad, it's iowa. in the event the snow wind fills in all of her hard work overnight á she says she's prepapared to do it all over again.i it is what it is, now i spoke with city administrator á aaron burnett and he says you actually have 48 hours to remove the snow from side walks. live in mason city á kaleb gillock á káiámát news three./// thank you kaleb. the city says failure to comply with the ordinance will result in removal being completed by the city á with the cost and extra fees being charged to the property
Snow will end overnight but bitter cold moves in behind it.
