Speech to Text for Uptick in Robocalls Amid Shutdown

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you've received more unwanted calls lately... you're not alone. the partial goverment shutdown's impacts are being felt by cell phone users. that's because the federal trade commission's robocall registry is down. that means people like wyatt ryan are receiving more automated calls. ryan works at mayo clinic. he says he has a busy schedule and doesn't enjoy answering the phone to find out it's not an emergency. while ryan says this isn't the biggest problem since the shutdown he would like to stop getting those robocalls.xxx not necessarily annoyed but more so of an inconvenience for me to get called especially at random times of the day multiple times a week. since we don't know when the shutdown will be over... the problem will most likely continue á but there are apps that you can download to help stop robo calls./// the roads